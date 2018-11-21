Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Guest speaker: Opinion 18-97

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Guest speaker: Opinion 18-97

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Guest speaker Not-for-profit organization – Fund-raising Opinion 18-97 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether he may accept an invitation to speak at the International Lions of Judah Conference, a non-profit organization of philanthropists. The purpose of the conference is to examine the changing face of the world today and celebrate the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo