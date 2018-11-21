Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Second-degree relative: Opinion 18-88

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Second-degree relative County sheriff – End of tenure Opinion 18-88 Background:  The inquiring judge’s second-degree relative currently heads the local sheriff’s department. Throughout the relative’s tenure as the county sheriff, the judge has not presided in any case involving the agency. The judge’s relative now plans to step down at the ...

