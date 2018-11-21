Don't Miss
Home / News / Whitaker earned nearly $1M from right-leaning nonprofit

Whitaker earned nearly $1M from right-leaning nonprofit

By: The Associated Press By MICHAEL BALSAMO and CHAD DAY November 21, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Before joining the Justice Department, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker earned nearly $1 million from a right-leaning nonprofit that doesn't disclose its donors, according to financial disclosure forms released Tuesday. The documents, released by the Justice Department show Whitaker received $904,000 in income from the Foundation for Accountability & Civic Trust from 2016 through ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo