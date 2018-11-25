Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded October 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 17, 2018                111   N/A PATRICK, MICHAEL & PATRICK, STEPHANIE Property Address: N/A Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $453,100.00 DETTORRE, DANIEL J Property Address: N/A Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $114,750.00   BRIGHTON, NY DELFAVERO, JAMES Property Address: 60 TOTTENHAM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2245 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $38,141.61   BROCKPORT, NY ALEXANDER, KEITH T & ALEXANDER, JENNIFER L Property Address: 3463 REDMAN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9478 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $40,800.00 HASTINGS, ...

