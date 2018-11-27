Democrat McMurray concedes House race to Collins

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Carolyn Thompson November 27, 2018 0

HAMBURG, N.Y. (AP) — A Democrat who came close to unseating indicted Republican Chris Collins in New York’s most conservative congressional district formally conceded Monday with a promise to run again “when the time is right.” “It was a hard decision. A huge part of me wants to continue to fight,” Nate McMurray said after a ...

