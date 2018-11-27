Don't Miss
Drug overdose leads to homicide plea

By: Daily Record Staff November 27, 2018

On Monday, Melinda Hamelinck, 38, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance for causing the opioid-related death of Adam McLeod. McLeod was found dead in Hamelinck’s home on May 28. McLeod was given illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, by Hamelinck shortly before his death, according to the Monroe County District ...

