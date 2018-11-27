Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: Time to protect your portfolio: applying the lessons from the Great Recession

Money Management: Time to protect your portfolio: applying the lessons from the Great Recession

By: Daily Record Staff George D. Marron November 27, 2018 0

This has been a roller coaster year in the markets. As of Nov. 20, the S&P 500 was on the verge of its second 10% correction for the year (source: Yardeni Research, Inc. Nov. 16, 2018). Not surprisingly, 67% of asset classes had negative returns as of Oct. 31 — a number last seen in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo