Don't Miss
Home / News / Mueller says Manafort lied after pleading guilty, should be sentenced immediately

Mueller says Manafort lied after pleading guilty, should be sentenced immediately

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu, Rachel Weiner, and Devlin Barrett November 27, 2018 0

Prosecutors with Special Counsel Robert Mueller said Monday that Paul Manafort breached his plea agreement, accusing President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman of lying repeatedly to them in their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Manafort denied doing so intentionally, but both sides agreed in a court filing that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo