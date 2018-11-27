Don't Miss
Home / News / Stone associate Jerome Corsi says he is rejecting plea deal from special counsel

Stone associate Jerome Corsi says he is rejecting plea deal from special counsel

By: The Washington Post Rosalind S. Helderman, Carol D. Leonnig, and Manuel Roig-Franzia November 27, 2018 0

WASHIGNTON - Conservative author Jerome Corsi said Monday that he has rejected a deal offered by special counsel Robert Mueller to plead guilty to one count of perjury, saying he would have been forced to say untruthfully that he intentionally lied to investigators. In fact, Corsi said he was merely forgetful in his initial answers to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo