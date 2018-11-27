Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump suggests without evidence that some tear-gassed migrants were ‘grabbers’ who took others’ children

Trump suggests without evidence that some tear-gassed migrants were ‘grabbers’ who took others’ children

By: The Washington Post Philip Rucker and Felicia Sonmez November 27, 2018 0

GULFPORT, Miss. - President Donald Trump on Monday suggested without evidence that some of the migrants who were tear-gassed at the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday were “grabbers” who took others’ children in order to protect themselves. In an exchange with reporters here before heading to Biloxi, Mississippi, to headline a rally for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo