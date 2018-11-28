Don't Miss
Home / News / A lawsuit by rapper Big Freedia raises the question again: Can dance be copyrighted?

A lawsuit by rapper Big Freedia raises the question again: Can dance be copyrighted?

By: The Washington Post Travis M. Andrews November 28, 2018 0

Can a dance be copyrighted? That question is back in the news. Big Freedia filed a lawsuit in federal court last week against her former choreographer (and guest on her reality show “Queen of Bounce”) Wilberto Dejarnetti. The New Orleans bounce rapper seeks a declaration that she owns both the choreography and music to certain tracks ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo