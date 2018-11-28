Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Advocate's View / Advocate’s View: General jurisdiction and the search for an exceptional case

Advocate’s View: General jurisdiction and the search for an exceptional case

By: Jeremy M. Sher November 28, 2018 0

If a defendant is subject to general jurisdiction in New York, it may be sued in New York regardless of whether the plaintiff’s claims have anything to do with the defendant’s New York contacts. In a series of recent decisions, the U.S. Supreme Court significantly limited the scope of general jurisdiction by holding that asserting ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo