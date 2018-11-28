Don't Miss
Cuomo on 2020 presidential run: 'I am ruling it out'

Cuomo on 2020 presidential run: ‘I am ruling it out’

By: The Associated Press David Klepper November 28, 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo again dismissed talk that he will run for president, saying Tuesday that he is focused on leading the nation’s fourth-largest state and not preparing a run for the White House in 2020. “I am ruling it out,” he said when asked about a possible presidential run during ...

