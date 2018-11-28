Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Griffith

Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Griffith

By: Daily Record Staff November 28, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Witness against client – SORA proceeding – Letter to court People v. Griffith KA 17-01664 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order that denied his petition seeking a downward modification of his previously-imposed classification as a level three risk under the Sex ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo