Don't Miss
Home / News / A transgender woman is challenging Chicago’s definition of the female breast

A transgender woman is challenging Chicago’s definition of the female breast

By: The Washington Post Meagan Flynn November 29, 2018 0

The performance begins with Bea Sullivan-Knoff emerging on stage with a brown paper bag over her head. It says, on all four sides, “Touch Me.” Sullivan-Knoff, a 26-year-old transgender performance artist in Chicago, appears fully nude, inviting the audience to objectify her, she said. It’s supposed to be ironic, a literal depiction of the way she ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo