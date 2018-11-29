Don't Miss
Court Calendars for November 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2018 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Rentals in Rochester LLC v Yamilez Rodriguez, 1091 S Plymouth Ave – Craig D Carson 2—Callie M Daugherty v Alexus Mullins, 135 Sylvester St – Mitchell A Chait 3—Callie M Daugherty v Jamar Wright, 135 Sylvester St – Mitchell A Chait 4—Preserve Set LLC v Belinda Frazier, et al, 15 Savannah St – ...

