Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded September 21, 2018

Deeds Recorded September 21, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2018 0

Deeds Recorded September 21, 2018   BROCKPORT GINGELLO-CONTI, ANGELO S to GINGELLO-CONTI, ANGELO S et ano Property Address: 52 WOODSTOCK LANE, PARMA BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12084 Page: 0388 Full Sale Price: $1.00 SCHICKLER, SUSAN J to SCHICKLER, ALAN C et al Property Address: 27 FAIRVIEW DRIVE, SWEDEN BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12084 Page: 0374 Full Sale Price: $1.00   CHURCHVILLE AMES, JEFFREY S et ano to BASCH, JUSTIN Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo