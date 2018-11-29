Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded September 18, 2018

Judgments Recorded September 18, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2018

Judgments Recorded September 18, 2018   TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT KURLAS, TYLER J Favor: NYS PEOPLE Amount: $1,570.00 NICHOLSON, SHAUN A Favor: NYS PEOPLE Amount: $11,990.00 NICHOLSON, SHAUN A Favor: NYS PEOPLE Amount: $50.00   TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT FELTON, MATASHA L Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM PHILLIPS PC Amount: $5,105.23 HOFFMAN HUSSAIN, SAJAD Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM AND PHILLIPS PC Amount: $6,375.28   TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BORDER, DESIREA D Favor: STATE OF ...

