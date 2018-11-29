Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Keeping Your Balance: Estate planning strategies under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

Keeping Your Balance: Estate planning strategies under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

By: Anthony G. Sandonato November 29, 2018 0

The provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the Act) present significant opportunities for estate planning. Below is a summary of the key provisions under the Act and a discussion of key estate planning strategies to consider. Increase in transfer tax exemption amounts For 2018, the exemption available to each individual is $11,180,000, allowing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo