Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded October 23, 2018

Mortgages Recorded October 23, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 23, 2017                73   N/A PAUL, FRIEDMAN & FRIEDMAN, PEGGY S Property Address: N/A Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. Amount: $305,600.00 BROCKPORT, NY GRILLO, SARAH K & GRILLO, ERIC J Property Address: 75 LACEY LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9355 Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $33,300.00 CHURCHVILLE, NY HOAK, KIRK A & HOAK, SARAH E Property Address: 3796 WESTSIDE DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9775 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo