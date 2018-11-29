Don't Miss
Supreme Court appears ready to say excessive fine prohibition applies to states

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes November 29, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The question of whether the Constitution's prohibition on excessive fines applies to state and local governments seemed to strike the Supreme Court Wednesday as something of a constitutional no-brainer. "Here we are in 2018 still litigating incorporation of the Bill of Rights," said Justice Neil Gorsuch, referring to the judicial process of ensuring fundamental ...

