Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump judicial nominee Farr advances in Senate after racially charged row

Trump judicial nominee Farr advances in Senate after racially charged row

By: The Washington Post Sean Sullivan November 29, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s nominee to be a federal judge in North Carolina cleared a key hurdle Wednesday when the Senate voted narrowly to advance him toward confirmation amid a racially charged controversy over his record as a lawyer. But it was unclear whether Thomas Farr would have the necessary support to win confirmation. Sen. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo