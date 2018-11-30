Don't Miss
$150,000 awarded for unlawful incarceration

By: Bennett Loudon Hundreds more are likely to seek compensation November 30, 2018 0

A federal magistrate judge has awarded $150,000 for a man who was unlawfully incarcerated for 202 days. The plaintiff, Sean Earley, is represented by Jon Getz and Farina Mendelson of the Rochester firm, Vahey Muldoon Reston Getz LLP. The decision, released Nov. 15 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart in the U.S. District Court for the ...

