Fourth Department – Damages: Ortega v. Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Damages Against the weight of evidence – Fair interpretation of evidence Ortega v. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. CA 17-02152 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action following injuries from a slip and fall that occurred at a facility maintained by the defendant. Following the damages phase ...

