Fourth Department – Eminent domain: National Fuel Gas Supply Corp. v. Schueckler, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Eminent domain Privately-owned land – Project barred by law National Fuel Gas Supply Corp. v. Schueckler, et al. CA 17-02021 Appealed from Supreme Court, Allegany County Background: The petitioner seeks to build an interstate gas pipeline that would run across the land of the respondents. The State of New York has ...

