Home / News / High court rules against Hopi Tribe in snowmaking challenge

High court rules against Hopi Tribe in snowmaking challenge

By: The Associated Press By FELICIA FONSECA November 30, 2018 0

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Hopi Tribe has lost a legal battle against snowmaking on a northern Arizona mountain where tribal members made frequent pilgrimages to gather plants and water for ceremonial use long before a ski resort existed. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Thursday the tribe's emotional, spiritual and cultural connection to the San Francisco Peaks ...

