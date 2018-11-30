Don't Miss
Home / News / Republican Sen. Scott says he will oppose Trump’s nominee for North Carolina judgeship

Republican Sen. Scott says he will oppose Trump’s nominee for North Carolina judgeship

By: The Washington Post Seung Min Kim, John Wagner November 30, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Sen. Tim Scott announced Thursday that he would oppose the nomination of President Donald Trump's judicial pick Thomas Farr, ending a bitter confirmation fight centered on questions over how much Farr knew about a decades-old effort to disenfranchise black voters in North Carolina. The decision from Scott, the Senate's sole black Republican, came after ...

