Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump, ‘Individual 1,’ is newly cast as center of special counsel’s probe

Trump, ‘Individual 1,’ is newly cast as center of special counsel’s probe

By: The Washington Post Carol D. Leonnig and Josh Dawsey November 30, 2018 0

In two major developments this week, President Donald Trump has been labeled in the parlance of criminal investigations as a major subject of interest, complete with an opaque legal code name: “Individual 1.” New evidence from two separate fronts of special counsel Robert Mueller III’s investigation casts fresh doubts on Trump’s version of key events involving ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo