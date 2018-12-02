Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded October 24, 2018

December 2, 2018

Deeds Recorded October 24, 2018 EAST ROCHESTER CHIARENZA PROPERTIES LLC to HATTON, MATTHEW et ano Property Address: 261 FAIRPORT ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12100 Page: 0121 Full Sale Price: $173,000.00 DECKER, ANDREW M to HSBC BANK USA NA Property Address: 235 EAST AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12100 Page: 0144 Full Sale Price: $206,936.03 FAIRPORT ELLIOTT, LAURIE B to HUNTER, JANE G et ano Property ...

