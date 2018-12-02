Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded October 24, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 24, 2018                78   N/A PALVINO, JASON Property Address: N/A Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $80,000.00 JUDD, DIANNE L Property Address: N/A Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $69,355.00   BRIGHTON, NY HARTMAN, MICHAEL THOMAS & HARTMAN, SAMANTHA JANICE Property Address: 135 FAIRHAVEN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2230 Lender: UKRAINIAN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $112,000.00   BROCKPORT, NY MCNEES, KOREY M & MCNEES, KOREY M Property Address: 9430 W RIDGE RD, BROCKPORT, NY ...

