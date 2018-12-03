Don't Miss
Home / News / Alabama felon’s case could hold meaning for Manafort

Alabama felon’s case could hold meaning for Manafort

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes December 3, 2018 0

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court this week takes up the case of a small-time Alabama felon, Terance Gamble, who complains that his convictions by state and federal prosecutors for the same gun possession crime violate constitutional protections against double jeopardy. But likely to be watching the proceedings closely will be those concerned about a big-time felon, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo