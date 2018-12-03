Don't Miss
Comey gives up lawsuit challenging House subpoena, will testify

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu and Felicia Sonmez December 3, 2018

WASHINGTON - Former FBI director James Comey will appear voluntarily Friday before the House Judiciary Committee, which has agreed to withdraw a subpoena, Comey’s attorney said Sunday. In a three-paragraph joint court filing Sunday, Comey’s lawyers also withdrew his request to a federal judge to quash the subpoena to testify before the House judiciary and oversight ...

