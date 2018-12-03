Don't Miss
Home / Law / Fraternities, sororities sue Harvard over single-sex rule

Fraternities, sororities sue Harvard over single-sex rule

By: The Associated Press COLLIN BINKLEY December 3, 2018 0

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Several national fraternities and sororities sued Harvard University on Monday over a 2016 rule that discourages students from joining single-gender social clubs, marking the first legal challenge to the school's policy. Two fraternities and two sororities filed a lawsuit in Boston's federal court, while another sorority separately sued the school in Massachusetts state ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo