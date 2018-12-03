Don't Miss
Home / News / Opportunity Zones are just that for investors

Opportunity Zones are just that for investors

By: Kevin Oklobzija December 3, 2018 0

The federal government has created a means though which investors can avoid paying capital gains taxes to … the federal government. By investing capital gains in projects within newly created Opportunity Zones, the tax liability on those funds can be reduced or eliminated. In theory, it’s the perfect marriage between the real estate developer who needs project ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo