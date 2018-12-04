Don't Miss
Home / News / Court sides with some priests in abuse report, shields names

Court sides with some priests in abuse report, shields names

By: The Associated Press By MARK SCOLFORO December 4, 2018 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Eleven Roman Catholic clergy won a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision Monday to keep their names and other information out of a grand jury report issued earlier this year into decades of sexual abuse of children by hundreds of priests. The 6-1 court majority said keeping the names and other information secret was, at ...

