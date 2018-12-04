Developer gets prison in ‘Buffalo Billion’ bid rigging case

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Jim Mustian December 4, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge Monday sentenced a Buffalo developer to 28 months behind bars and ordered him to pay a $500,000 fine in a bid-rigging scheme connected to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “Buffalo Billion” economic redevelopment program. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni suspended the prison term while Louis Ciminelli appeals his conviction. Ciminelli, 63, was ...

