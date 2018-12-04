Don't Miss
Lawyers for Trump seek to punish porn star in court fines

Lawyers for Trump seek to punish porn star in court fines

By: The Associated Press By BRIAN MELLEY December 4, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers for President Donald Trump asked a court Monday for nearly $800,000 in lawyers' fees and penalties from porn actress Stormy Daniels for a failed defamation lawsuit against him. Attorney Charles Harder defended ringing up a nearly $390,000 legal bill for the president and asked for an equal amount in sanctions as ...

