Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: Relying on consensus

Money Management: Relying on consensus

By: Charles T. Trible December 4, 2018 0

Simply stated, markets are groups of people who put money behind their opinions. An aggregate of these opinions forms a consensus. When new information about that consensus is injected into the system, people then react. They pull money from one place and put it where they now believe their updated opinions will flourish into profits. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo