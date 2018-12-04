Don't Miss
Home / News / Should social media check be required to get a gun license?

Should social media check be required to get a gun license?

By: The Associated Press Michael Hill December 4, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Should authorities be able to deny handgun licenses for hateful tweets? A New York lawmaker is raising the question with a bill that would require police to scrutinize the social media activity and online searches of handgun license applicants, and disqualify those who have published violent or hateful posts. State Sen. Kevin Parker ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo