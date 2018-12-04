Don't Miss
Home / News / St. Thomas More Guild Christmas luncheon planned

St. Thomas More Guild Christmas luncheon planned

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2018 0

The St. Thomas More Guild will hold its annual Christmas luncheon at noon to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Nixon Room of the Monroe County Bar Association, at the Telesca Center for Justice, 1 W. Main St. The guest speaker will be Scott Caton, dean of the School of Arts and Humanities at Roberts Wesleyan ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo