Stabbing defendant gets 20 years

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2018 0

A Rochester man convicted of trying to stab a police officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. On Oct. 5, Monroe County Court Judge Sam L. Valleriani held a bench trial and Roach was found guilty of attempted second-degree assault, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and second-degree strangulation. On Sept. 14, 2017, the Rochester Police Department ...

