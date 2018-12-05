Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded October 29, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded October 29, 2018                95   N/A BESHTA, LYUBOV to HOM, DENNIS Property Address: Liber: 12102 Page: 0392 Full Sale Price: $106,000.00   FAIRPORT ANDERSON, PATRICIA L et ano to SINGER, MARNEY L et ano Property Address: 56 CHADWICK MANOR, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12101 Page: 0654 Full Sale Price: $315,000.00 BALCER, EDWARD H to BALCER, DAVID W et ano Property Address: 330 JEFFERSON AVENUE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12101 ...

