Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Automobile dealership licensing: American Auto Stock v. Egan

Fourth Department – Automobile dealership licensing: American Auto Stock v. Egan

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Automobile dealership licensing Failure to keep accurate records – Suspension American Auto Stock v. Egan TP 18-00673 Transferred from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner is an automobile dealership that commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to review a determination of the respondent that ordered it to pay civil penalties ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo