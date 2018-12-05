Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child custody: Wojciulewicz v. McCauley

Fourth Department – Child custody: Wojciulewicz v. McCauley

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Children’s emotional development – Interference with relationship – Excessive Corporal punishment Wojciulewicz v. McCauley CAF 17-00500 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The father appealed from an order that awarded the petitioner mother primary legal and physical custody of the three subject children with specified visitation to the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo