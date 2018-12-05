Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Thomas

Don't Miss
New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Plain view – Pre-Miranda Interview People v. Thomas KA 16-01190 Appealed from Wayne County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and attempted murder. The charges arose from an incident at the defendant’s residence in which he fired a shotgun multiple times at two men, which resulted ...

