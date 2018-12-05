Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded September 24, 2018

Judgments Recorded September 24, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2018 0

Recorded September 24, 2018   NOTICE OF PENDENCY CANCELLED ANGARANO, DAVID v DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY BOLGER, TERRI v AMERICAN TAX FUNDING LLC   NOTICE OF PENDENCY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION v MR COOPER GENERAL SECURITY INC v KEYBANK NA GLENDE, JACQUELINE v US BANK NA HANNAH, ALLISON B v FIRST NIAGARA BANK NA  

