Powers of Attorney for September 17, 2018

Powers of Attorney for September 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2018

POWER OF ATTORNEY Recorded September 17, 2018   ADAMS, LEON Appoints: ADAMS, MICHAEL ADAMS, ROSA A Appoints: ADAMS, MICHAEL CINCOTTA, GRACE H Appoints: RESIDENCES AT CANALSIDE CONDOMINIUM FARASH, LYNN A Appoints: LOVELAND, PATRICIA GILCHRIST, MARTHA Appoints: MAZURKIEWICZ, LYNN KELLY, BRIAN P Appoints: RESIDENCES AT CANALSIDE CONDOMINIUM MUGAVERO, JOSEPH Appoints: KOHNSON, KATHLEEN A WOLFF, THERESA B Appoints: WOLFF, CHARLES E III Powers of Attorney  

