Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Trials and Tribulations: New York State’s Certified Minority and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Program

Trials and Tribulations: New York State’s Certified Minority and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Program

By: Laura Myers December 5, 2018 0

New York State has certified thousands of minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs) since the certification program began in 1988. The major benefits for New York businesses that become certified as minority- or women-owned are contract opportunities with various state agencies, capital support, membership in the MWBE directory and, in some cases, technical assistance. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo