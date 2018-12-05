Don't Miss
Home / News / U.S. law against encouraging illegal immigration struck down

U.S. law against encouraging illegal immigration struck down

By: The Associated Press By SUDHIN THANAWALA December 5, 2018 0

SAN FRANCISCO  — A U.S. appeals court struck down a federal immigration law Tuesday that opponents warned could be used to criminalize a wide range of statements involving illegal immigration. The law made it a felony for people to encourage an immigrant to enter or live in the U.S. if they know the person would be ...

