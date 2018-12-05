Don't Miss
Home / News / Wolford Law Firm adds three new partners

Wolford Law Firm adds three new partners

By: Bennett Loudon December 5, 2018 0

The Wolford Law Firm LLP has added three new partners: Laura A. Myers, Victoria S. Gleason and Mary “Molly” E. Shepard. With the three attorneys joining Michael R. Wolford as partners, the firm is now a woman-owned business. Myers has been with the firm for more than five years, representing clients in the areas of commercial, business, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo